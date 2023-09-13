Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Law enforcement investigating multiple thefts at CVS locations in McCracken County

Authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky are asking for help as they search for two theft...
Authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky are asking for help as they search for two theft suspects.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky are asking for help as they search for two theft suspects.

According to a release from the McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working with the Paducah Police Department to investigate multiple thefts that took place at all three CVS locations in the area.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office or the Paducah Police Dept.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe

Latest News

Route 61 will be closed between Parkview and North Hope Street from Monday morning, Oct. 2...
Rte. 61 in to be closed in Jackson for construction project
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Kelly Broniec, 52, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.
Gov. Parson names Broniec for Missouri Supreme Court Judge
A city council meeting in Marion on Tuesday, September 12 approved renovations to the mall,...
Marion City Council adopts ordinance, approves development project