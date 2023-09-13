First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the work week with dry, quiet, ‘early fall’ weather. Other than a few clouds here and there, the next few days look to be mainly clear….with cool nights and mild days. Dew points look to drop to near 50° so humidity levels will be refreshingly low. Lows temps the next few mornings may drop below 50 in a few areas….and areas of dense fog will be possible especially around waterways. Afternoon highs look to be about 77 north to 83 south.

The pattern continues to look dry for the next week or so. Models are showing a weak upper system and cold front moving through late Saturday. This may bring some clouds and isolated showers, but currently rainfall chances look pretty low for this. As we get into next week, southerly flow aloft will finally develop which will bring warmer and more humid conditions….especially by midweek. So we may eventually end up with some rain by late next week

