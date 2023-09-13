Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Cool nights, warm days....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to finish out the work week with dry, quiet, ‘early fall’ weather. Other than a few clouds here and there, the next few days look to be mainly clear….with cool nights and mild days. Dew points look to drop to near 50° so humidity levels will be refreshingly low. Lows temps the next few mornings may drop below 50 in a few areas….and areas of dense fog will be possible especially around waterways. Afternoon highs look to be about 77 north to 83 south.

The pattern continues to look dry for the next week or so. Models are showing a weak upper system and cold front moving through late Saturday. This may bring some clouds and isolated showers, but currently rainfall chances look pretty low for this. As we get into next week, southerly flow aloft will finally develop which will bring warmer and more humid conditions….especially by midweek. So we may eventually end up with some rain by late next week

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mostly cloudy with lingering showers
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 9/12
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 9/12
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 9/12
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 9/12
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 9/12
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 9/12