First Alert: Feeling like early fall with warm days, cool nights

(KFVS) - The rest of the week will feel more like early fall with warm days and cool nights.

Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows will dip into the 50s, but a few locations could see some mornings drop below 50 degrees.

Humidity levels will also be refreshingly low near 50 degrees.

Other than a few clouds, skies for the next few days will be mainly clear.

This mild and dry pattern looks to continue for the next week or so.

Models show a weak upper system and cold front moving through the Heartland late Saturday.

This could bring some clouds and isolated showers, but rainfall chances look very low.

Heading into next week, especially by midweek, warmer and more humid conditions look to arrive.

