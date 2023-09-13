Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Firefighters battle blaze that destroyed 3 homes in University City, injures several

Firefighters battle blaze in University City.
Firefighters battle blaze in University City.(KMOV)
By Kalie Strain and Melanie Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire destroyed three homes and injured several people, including children, in University City on Tuesday.

The fire broke out just a mile north of the Delmar Loop in the 6500 block of Etzel. University City Fire Captain Rob Cage told First Alert 4 that in one of the homes, there was a mother, three children and an infant. The infant was transported to an area hospital.

Cage said the infant and the four others weren’t seriously hurt.

“The main fire building, the construction of it is a wood frame with a tar and vinyl siding over it, and once the fire got on the exterior, it just lit up like a candle,” said Cage.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out

Latest News

Authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky are asking for help as they search for two theft...
Law enforcement investigating multiple thefts at CVS locations in McCracken County
Route 61 will be closed between Parkview and North Hope Street from Monday morning, Oct. 2...
Rte. 61 in to be closed in Jackson for construction project
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Kelly Broniec, 52, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.
Gov. Parson names Broniec for Missouri Supreme Court Judge
A city council meeting in Marion on Tuesday, September 12 approved renovations to the mall,...
Marion City Council adopts ordinance, approves development project