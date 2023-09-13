Fall managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau begins in October

Heartland Votes
According to the city’s website, there will be five hunting periods between October 21 and December 22.(Pixabay/MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt will begin in October.

According to the city’s website, there will be five hunting periods between October 21 and December 22.

Hunting is limited to only those who get deer tags from the State of Missouri lottery system and attend the Cape Girardeau-specific safety and orientation meeting.

Only archery devices will be allowed.

According to the website, hunting areas will be limited to a few natural areas in the city.

City of Cape Girardeau map of natural areas for fall managed deer hunt.
City of Cape Girardeau map of natural areas for fall managed deer hunt.(City of Cape Girardeau)

The number of natural areas for the hunt was increased in April. They include Casquin Park and Cape Woods Conservation Area.

