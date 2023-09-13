Heartland Votes
Congressman Smith announces buyout offer for flood victims in Glen Allen

A look at recovery efforts in Glen Allen, Mo. on Tuesday, April 25.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The federal government is offering a plan to help Glen Allen residents affected by flash flooding in early August.

According to U.S. Congressman Jason Smith, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Emergency Watershed Protection Program is offering a 100 percent property buyout to help residents relocate out of flood prone areas.

Those eligible for the program could also receive up to $5,000 from the USDA NRCS to move.

Rep. Smith said he was working with the USDA on a buyout plan when he toured flash flooding damages on Aug. 29.

“I appreciate the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service for listening to community members and acting quickly to help this small town that has been through incredibly difficult times,” said Smith in a released statement. “I will continue working closely with the community to secure additional federal aid for families whose lives were forever changed by the devastating natural disasters.”

Smith said he is also working to get additional disaster funding from the federal government, including from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Homes, roads and campgrounds in Bollinger County were hit by major flooding early Monday morning, Aug. 14 after storms with heavy rain moved through the Heartland.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

According to Smith’s office, preliminary reports show 27 to 35 homes are considered major or total losses.

This is the second time this year Glen Allen has been hit hard by severe weather.

A high-end EF2 tornado hit the town during the early morning hours of April 5.

Five people were killed and five others were injured.

At least 87 structures were damaged, with 12 of those destroyed.

