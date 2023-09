BALTIMORE, Md. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday night on the road.

The win gives pitcher Adam Wainwright 199 career victories.

Wainwright pitched 5 strong innings to get the decision.

Richie Palacios hit two homers for St. Louis.

