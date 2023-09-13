Calm and comfortable

Heartland Votes
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Wednesday, Heartland. The sun has been shining bright today and were going to continue with clear skies as we head towards the evening. Tonight, if you are headed outdoors you might want to grab a light jacket as temperatures are expected to drop the mid 60s. Thursday will start off like a cool crisp fall morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. The rest of the work week is going to feel like nice with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high readings in the upper 70s. As we head toward the weekend conditions are looking to stay dry and comfortable.

