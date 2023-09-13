Heartland Votes
Beggs Family Farm corn maze features SEMO Redhawks

The corn maze at Beggs Family Farm features SEMO Redhawks.
The corn maze at Beggs Family Farm features SEMO Redhawks.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The corn maze at Beggs Family Farm is celebrating Southeast Missouri State University’s anniversary.

The family-friendly destination near Blodgett created a corn maze with a Redhawk to commemorate the university’s 150th anniversary.

The corn maze at Beggs Family Farm features the Redhawks.

Beggs Family Farm opens for the fall season on Saturday, September 30.

A SEMO celebration is on their schedule for Sunday, October 1.

