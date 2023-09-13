Beggs Family Farm corn maze features SEMO Redhawks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The corn maze at Beggs Family Farm is celebrating Southeast Missouri State University’s anniversary.

The family-friendly destination near Blodgett created a corn maze with a Redhawk to commemorate the university’s 150th anniversary.

The corn maze at Beggs Family Farm features the Redhawks.

Beggs Family Farm opens for the fall season on Saturday, September 30.

A SEMO celebration is on their schedule for Sunday, October 1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.