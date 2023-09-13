Beggs Family Farm corn maze features SEMO Redhawks
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The corn maze at Beggs Family Farm is celebrating Southeast Missouri State University’s anniversary.
The family-friendly destination near Blodgett created a corn maze with a Redhawk to commemorate the university’s 150th anniversary.
Beggs Family Farm opens for the fall season on Saturday, September 30.
A SEMO celebration is on their schedule for Sunday, October 1.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.