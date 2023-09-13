Heartland Votes
Arson investigation underway after Arkansas police department’s squad cars torched in city hall parking lot

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUGHES, Ark. (WMC) - Three squad cars belonging to the Hughes Police Department in St. Francis County were set ablaze early Tuesday morning.

According to Hughes Mayor Lincoln Barnett, the vehicles were found fully engulfed in flames in the city hall parking lot. The mayor said it is suspected this incident was arson.

Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation.

