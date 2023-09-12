Woman facing arson charges in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of intentionally setting a fire near a home that eventually caught the home on fire.

Nicole Thompson, 47, of Hardin, Ky., was arrested on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest and violation of bond conditions.

According to a release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to a home on Stallons Road on Monday, September 11 for a house fire.

They say Thompson intentionally set the fire next to a home, near where the male resident was sleeping inside. The home then caught on fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thompson had locked the gate at the end of the driveway, which delayed the fire department’s response to the scene.

Thompson was out on bond for charges of second-degree assault, which deputies say stems from an incident where she had been charged for stabbing the victim on a different occasion.

