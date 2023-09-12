Vintage motorcycles to stop in Cape Girardeau on way to Calif.
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you like vintage motorcycles, downtown Cape Girardeau is the place to be on Tuesday, September 12.
Vintage is a bit of an understatement. The motorcycles have to be 1933 or older. We had a chance to check out a 1917 Harley-Davidson at Lawless Harley-Davidson. They’re one of the sponsors of the pre-1933 Cannonball stop.
Riders are going from Virginia Beach, Virginia to Oceanside, California, and they’ll stop in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m.
The trip will take 16 days, over 3,800 miles, and keep in mind, some of the vintage motorcycles have a top speed of about 30 miles per hour.
