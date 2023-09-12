Two arrested after traffic stop for several drug-related charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Mayfield, Kentucky were arrested for drug charges on Saturday after a traffic stop in Graves County.

According to a release from the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office, on September 9, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of KY 97 and KY 94 in Tri City, Ky.

The driver, 55-year-old Harmon Brown, did not have a driver’s license, as his license was currently suspended. A passenger in the vehicle, 51-year-old Lori Brown, had a valid driver’s license but deputies say they observed a plastic bag containing numerous pills in the vehicle as they were speaking to the occupants.

After further investigation, deputies learned Lori had a current active indictment warrant for her arrest out of Marshall County Circuit Court for charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), as well as other drug-related charges.

According to the release, while deputies were taking Lori into custody, Harmon and underwent standardized field sobriety tests. The tests revealed he was under the influence. As both subjects were being arrested, deputies found meth in a bag on the ground by the vehicle.

As both subjects were being arrested, deputies found meth in a bag on the ground by the vehicle. (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

Both Harmon and Lori were taken to the Graves County RC Center where they were later transferred to an out-of-county detention facility.

Harmon was charged with DUI first offense, operating on a suspended license, failure to produce an insurance card, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth and opiates/hydrocodone pills), possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic offenses.

Lori was charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth and opiates/hydrocodone pills), possession of drug paraphernalia as well as the indictment warrant out of Marshall County.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.