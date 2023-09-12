Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Teen arrested after armed robbery now facing charges in connection with shooting at Paducah prom after-party

Jamarree Holland, 18, was arrested on charges of four counts of first-degree assault and 12...
Jamarree Holland, 18, was arrested on charges of four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen arrested in August in connection with an armed robbery is now facing charges in connection with a shooting at a Paducah prom after-party in April.

Jamarree Holland, 18, was arrested on charges of four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, Holland was arrested on August 23 in Mayfield on a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery for the March hold-up of a man who said he met two men with the intention of buying drugs, but was robbed at gunpoint of cash and a handgun.

At the time of his arrest, police seized a gun that was found in the vehicle Holland was driving. They say the gun was stolen earlier in 2023, but the owner did not report the theft. Holland was then charged with receiving stolen property.

Paducah police sent the handgun to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for ballistic testing. The results showed the gun matched shell casings recovered from the scene of a shooting on April 30 outside the W.C. Young Center, where a prom after-party was taking place.

Police say four people, ages 20; 18; 17; and 14, were injured, either by gunshots or by flying shrapnel.

Detectives interviewed Holland regarding the shooting. He was then charged with four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Holland remains in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Police say the investigation into the prom after-party shooting has been ongoing. To date, eight people have been charged in connection with it.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Anthony Pearson is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree...
Court papers state victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston homicide investigation
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

Latest News

The 2023 Motorcycle Cannonball coast-to-coast challenge stopped at two cities in the Heartland.
2023 Motorcycle Cannonball challenge stop in Cape Girardeau, Paducah
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Nashville-based artist Maggie Rose is headlining a Kick-Off Party for Shipyard on Saturday,...
Maggie Rose to headline Shipyard Music Festival kick-off party
A 14 year old is accused of making a threat against the school to another student.
14 year old cited, accused of making threat against Paducah school