Teen arrested after armed robbery now facing charges in connection with shooting at Paducah prom after-party

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen arrested in August in connection with an armed robbery is now facing charges in connection with a shooting at a Paducah prom after-party in April.

Jamarree Holland, 18, was arrested on charges of four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, Holland was arrested on August 23 in Mayfield on a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery for the March hold-up of a man who said he met two men with the intention of buying drugs, but was robbed at gunpoint of cash and a handgun.

At the time of his arrest, police seized a gun that was found in the vehicle Holland was driving. They say the gun was stolen earlier in 2023, but the owner did not report the theft. Holland was then charged with receiving stolen property.

Paducah police sent the handgun to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for ballistic testing. The results showed the gun matched shell casings recovered from the scene of a shooting on April 30 outside the W.C. Young Center, where a prom after-party was taking place.

Police say four people, ages 20; 18; 17; and 14, were injured, either by gunshots or by flying shrapnel.

Detectives interviewed Holland regarding the shooting. He was then charged with four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Holland remains in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Police say the investigation into the prom after-party shooting has been ongoing. To date, eight people have been charged in connection with it.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

