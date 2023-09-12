Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Sheriff’s department dealing with ATV and trailer thefts

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new crime trend in Poinsett County has many people double-checking their property before they go to bed.

The sheriff’s office said they have seen a rise in stolen ATVs, UTVs, and trailers from people’s property across the area.

Captain David Kluber said it’s interesting because it is not happening in the usual spots and said people need to be on alert.

“We are seeing the trends that they are targeting UTVs, and ATVs simply because people sometimes leave them unattended,” Kluber said. “Even if they are in the front yard and you don’t have a trailer lock and they are not only going after rural areas, but they are going after cities too.”'

Kluber said they respond to more calls in the country usually so having people doing this in cities like Trumann and Harrisburg is concerning.

Kluber said if you have a trailer, it’s important to make sure it is out of reach of a car that could back in and pull out.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out

Latest News

Authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky are asking for help as they search for two theft...
Law enforcement investigating multiple thefts at CVS locations in McCracken County
Route 61 will be closed between Parkview and North Hope Street from Monday morning, Oct. 2...
Rte. 61 in to be closed in Jackson for construction project
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Kelly Broniec, 52, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.
Gov. Parson names Broniec for Missouri Supreme Court Judge
Hughes PD squad cars after they were set ablaze early Tuesday morning
Arson investigation underway after Arkansas police department’s squad cars torched in city hall parking lot