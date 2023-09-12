SBA offering disaster loans to businesses, residents affected by flooding in Ky. & Tenn.

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced disaster loans are available for businesses and residents affected by recent flooding in Obion, Weakley, Lake, Dyer and Gibson Counties in Tennessee and in Fulton and Hickman Counties in Kentucky.

Businesses and residents affected by the August 3-4 floods are now eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA.

To help with the application process, the SBA has opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Obion Public Library in Union City, Tenn.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays.

The DLOC will permanently close on Friday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

Applications can also submit an application online and receive more information by clicking here or by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 to receive more information and application forms.

SBA said interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent or nonprofit organizations and 2.5 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is November 6, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 5, 2024.

