Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Saint Francis Mobile Wellness offers mammograms at SEMO District Fair

Saint Francis Mobile Wellness offers mammograms at fair.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair is underway, but corn dogs and carnival games are not the only thing you will find here.

Saint Francis Mobile Wellness is partnering with the SEMO District Fair to offer breast cancer screenings.

The Mobile Wellness vehicle travels all around the area, and this week it is parked at Arena Park to provide mammograms during fair week.

It is equipped with a 3D mammogram unit, a private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting area.

The screenings are billed through insurance for women 40 years or older and it must have been a year since your last mammogram.

Director of Cancer Services Liz Glastetter says they are excited to provide services like this right here at the fair.

”We’re happy to have you come on in and get you your mammogram--tops, probably about a 15 minute appointment--just walk in the door here,” Glastetter said. “Our ladies will get you registered from start to finish and then you can be back out at the fair.”

If you don’t have insurance, you may qualify for a free screening through Dig for Life and the Saint Francis Foundation.

Mammograms will be offered every day until Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County
Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured in a large fight in Carbondale...
Police investigating after juvenile injured during large fight in Carbondale

Latest News

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Dr. Shannon talks about loneliness this week.
Dr. Shannon answers the Heartland’s mental health questions
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Data compiled by the Health Resources & Services Administration shows nearly every county in...
113 of 114 Missouri counties dealing with shortage of health care workers
September is Suicide Awareness Month.
Dr. Shannon answers the Heartland’s mental health questions