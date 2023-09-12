Saint Francis Mobile Wellness offers mammograms at SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair is underway, but corn dogs and carnival games are not the only thing you will find here.

Saint Francis Mobile Wellness is partnering with the SEMO District Fair to offer breast cancer screenings.

The Mobile Wellness vehicle travels all around the area, and this week it is parked at Arena Park to provide mammograms during fair week.

It is equipped with a 3D mammogram unit, a private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting area.

The screenings are billed through insurance for women 40 years or older and it must have been a year since your last mammogram.

Director of Cancer Services Liz Glastetter says they are excited to provide services like this right here at the fair.

”We’re happy to have you come on in and get you your mammogram--tops, probably about a 15 minute appointment--just walk in the door here,” Glastetter said. “Our ladies will get you registered from start to finish and then you can be back out at the fair.”

If you don’t have insurance, you may qualify for a free screening through Dig for Life and the Saint Francis Foundation.

Mammograms will be offered every day until Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

