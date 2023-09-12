Heartland Votes
Rte. 61 in to be closed in Jackson for construction project

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Route 61 will be closed in Jackson while crews add turn lanes at Mary Street and the Jackson City Park entrance and replace the bridge over Hubble Creek.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will also be making pavement improvements and upgrading utilities.

MoDOT Rte. 61 Project

Route 61 will be closed between Parkview and North Hope Street.

Weather permitting, they say crews will begin working at 6 a.m. on Monday, October 2. The project is expected to be finished Thursday, November 1, 2024.

As construction is underway, the road will be open to local traffic only. A detour will be marked from Route D to Farmington Street for passenger vehicles. Tractor trailers should detour to exit 99 for deliveries in Jackson. To get to Fruitland or Route 177 from I-55, tractor trailers will continue to take exit 105.

