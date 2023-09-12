Search underway for wanted man, woman in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Contest Road and Luigs Lane in McCracken County on Tuesday morning, September 12.

This is northwest of St. Johns.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 31-year-old Cody Johnson and an unnamed white female with Johnson.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson and the woman led deputies on a vehicle chase on and off roads, stole a vehicle and are now trying to get away from police on foot.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson is wanted on warrants for prior firearms charges.

Anyone who sees Johnson, the woman or anyone suspicious in the area is urged to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

