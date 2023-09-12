Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Search underway for wanted man, woman in McCracken County

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for 31-year-old Cody Johnson in connection with a stolen vehicle and police chase on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Contest Road and Luigs Lane in McCracken County on Tuesday morning, September 12.

This is northwest of St. Johns.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 31-year-old Cody Johnson and an unnamed white female with Johnson.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson and the woman led deputies on a vehicle chase on and off roads, stole a vehicle and are now trying to get away from police on foot.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson is wanted on warrants for prior firearms charges.

Anyone who sees Johnson, the woman or anyone suspicious in the area is urged to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
A suspect was taken into custody and a probable cause statement was submitted to the Scott...
1 in custody in connection with Sikeston homicide investigation
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

Latest News

Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County on...
4 injured, including 2 children, in Pemiscot County crash on I-55
New case of damaged mailboxes in Caruthersville
New case of damaged mailboxes in Caruthersville
Johnson County, Ill. Courthouse closed due to broken beam
Johnson County, Ill. Courthouse closed due to broken beam
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/12