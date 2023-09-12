Mostly cloudy with lingering showers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it was a little rainy start to our Tuesday but conditions are starting to dry out. Today, skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with the chance for a few lingering showers through the afternoon. Tonight, skies start to clear out and temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 50s. Wednesday through Friday are shaping up to be rinse and repeat forecasts with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and those crisp evenings reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. High pressure will reside overhead of the Heartland for the next several days bringing us plenty of sunshine for any outdoor activities. We are keeping a close eye on a slight chance for rain headed into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.