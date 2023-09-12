Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mostly cloudy with lingering showers

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/12.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it was a little rainy start to our Tuesday but conditions are starting to dry out. Today, skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with the chance for a few lingering showers through the afternoon. Tonight, skies start to clear out and temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 50s. Wednesday through Friday are shaping up to be rinse and repeat forecasts with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and those crisp evenings reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. High pressure will reside overhead of the Heartland for the next several days bringing us plenty of sunshine for any outdoor activities. We are keeping a close eye on a slight chance for rain headed into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Anthony Pearson is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree...
Court papers state victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston homicide investigation
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/12.
First Alert noon forecast 9/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesdsay Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/12
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/12
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/12
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/12