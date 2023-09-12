Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A man is seriously hurt after a car ran into his horse-drawn buggy Monday.

Officials said it happened on Highway F, around 5 p.m., in Lewis County, Mo.

They said both the car and buggy were traveling north when the woman driving the car failed to yield, hitting the buggy.

John Burkholder, 57, was ejected from the buggy and suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

No word on how he is doing now.

