Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy

Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A man is seriously hurt after a car ran into his horse-drawn buggy Monday.

Officials said it happened on Highway F, around 5 p.m., in Lewis County, Mo.

They said both the car and buggy were traveling north when the woman driving the car failed to yield, hitting the buggy.

John Burkholder, 57, was ejected from the buggy and suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

No word on how he is doing now.

