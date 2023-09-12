Heartland Votes
Man accused of pointing gun at victim during a fight arrested

According to Cape Girardeau Police, Keon Davis, 25 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of pointing a gun another person during a verbal argument.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, Keon Davis, 25 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of pointing a gun another person during a verbal argument.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to a home on the 0-100 block of North Park Avenue shorty before 10 a.m. on Monday, September 11 in reference to a weapon violation.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers learned 25-year-old Keon Davis, of Cape Girardeau, and another person got into a verbal argument and Davis allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.

Officers went looking for Davis and took him into custody.

Police said they found a gun in Davis’ possession and took it.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.

