Man accused of pointing gun at victim during a fight arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to a home on the 0-100 block of North Park Avenue shorty before 10 a.m. on Monday, September 11 in reference to a weapon violation.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers learned 25-year-old Keon Davis, of Cape Girardeau, and another person got into a verbal argument and Davis allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.

Officers went looking for Davis and took him into custody.

Police said they found a gun in Davis’ possession and took it.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.

