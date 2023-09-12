Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice will not run for re-election in 2024

Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday he will not run for re-election in 2024.(KY AOC Office of Communications)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The leader of the Kentucky Supreme Court announced Tuesday he will not run for re-election to the post next year.

Chief Justice Laurance VanMeter was elected to the top spot in 2016.

His judicial career spans nearly 30 years in all four levels of the Kentucky judicial system: County district and circuit judge, Court of Appeals judge and Supreme Court Justice.

“The greatest privileges of my professional life have been to serve the people of Central Kentucky as their Justice on the Court for the past seven years, and to have been elected by my colleagues as Chief Justice. However, the time is right for me to begin a new chapter and turn the reins over to someone else. I am announcing my decision now so that any qualified judges and lawyers can make the decision as to whether this office and consequent election campaign are appropriate for them. I am grateful and humbled by the trust of voters, my colleagues, and for the support of my family. I will honor the trust reposed on me by finishing this term dedicated fully to the judicial process for the people of Kentucky,” VanMeter said in a news release.

No word on who might run to replace him.

