Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Anthony Pearson is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree...
Court papers state victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston homicide investigation
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

Latest News

Anthony Pearson is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree...
Court papers state victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston homicide investigation
Kelly Broniec, 52, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.
Gov. Parson names Broniec for Missouri Supreme Court Judge
A man and woman are in custody after a manhunt in McCracken County, Ky.
Suspects in custody after manhunt in McCracken Co.
One man is in custody in connection with a Sikeston homicide investigation.
Court papers state victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston homicide investigation
31-year-old Cody Johnson was wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and police chase on...
Man, woman wanted in McCracken Co. now in custody