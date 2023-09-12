Heartland Football Friday 9/15
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Another week of Heartland Football Friday.
You can check the scores throughout the night here.
Our featured games include:
- Portageville at Scott City (Game of the Night)
- Dexter at East Prairie
- Farmington at Sikeston
- Jackson at Poplar Bluff
- Chaffee at Malden
- Massac County at Murphysboro
- Du Quoin at Benton
- Herrin at Carterville
- Caruthersville at Kennett
- New Madrid County Central at Doniphan
- Bayless at Perryville
If you’re at the game, you can send us a photo or video below. It may be used on-air!
