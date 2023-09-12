Heartland Football Friday 9/15

(KFVS) - Another week of Heartland Football Friday.

You can check the scores throughout the night here.

Our featured games include:

Portageville at Scott City (Game of the Night)

Dexter at East Prairie

Farmington at Sikeston

Jackson at Poplar Bluff

Chaffee at Malden

Massac County at Murphysboro

Du Quoin at Benton

Herrin at Carterville

Caruthersville at Kennett

New Madrid County Central at Doniphan

Bayless at Perryville

If you’re at the game, you can send us a photo or video below. It may be used on-air!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.