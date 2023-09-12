Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 9/15

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Another week of Heartland Football Friday.

You can check the scores throughout the night here.

Our featured games include:

  • Portageville at Scott City (Game of the Night)
  • Dexter at East Prairie
  • Farmington at Sikeston
  • Jackson at Poplar Bluff
  • Chaffee at Malden
  • Massac County at Murphysboro
  • Du Quoin at Benton
  • Herrin at Carterville
  • Caruthersville at Kennett
  • New Madrid County Central at Doniphan
  • Bayless at Perryville

If you’re at the game, you can send us a photo or video below. It may be used on-air!

