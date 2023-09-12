First Alert Tuesdsay Morning Outlook

A band of light rain is moving southeast across the area early this morning behind a cold front. The rain is expected to decrease with time as it moves southeast, so some areas may pick up only small amounts of precipitation. The rain will gradually push southeast of the region by mid-day, with some clearing likely this afternoon. Highs should rebound to about 75 to 80. With clearing skies and lower dew points, tonight will be cooler again, with lows of about 50 to 57. Patchy fog is likely late, especially in those areas that pick up rain this morning.

The next few days will be very pleasant, with mainly clear skies and below average temps and dew points. Highs will be near 80, with lows near 50 except a bit warmer in the Bootheel. Some valley locations will likely dip into the upper 40s for morning lows. A weak weather system is expected to move through over the weekend with clouds and a few showers. Currently this looks to occur on Saturday. A quick look into next week shows a warmer and more humid pattern returning.

