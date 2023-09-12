Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Tuesdsay Morning Outlook

Light rain possible early then more fall weather....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A band of light rain is moving southeast across the area early this morning behind a cold front. The rain is expected to decrease with time as it moves southeast, so some areas may pick up only small amounts of precipitation. The rain will gradually push southeast of the region by mid-day, with some clearing likely this afternoon. Highs should rebound to about 75 to 80. With clearing skies and lower dew points, tonight will be cooler again, with lows of about 50 to 57. Patchy fog is likely late, especially in those areas that pick up rain this morning.

The next few days will be very pleasant, with mainly clear skies and below average temps and dew points. Highs will be near 80, with lows near 50 except a bit warmer in the Bootheel. Some valley locations will likely dip into the upper 40s for morning lows. A weak weather system is expected to move through over the weekend with clouds and a few showers. Currently this looks to occur on Saturday. A quick look into next week shows a warmer and more humid pattern returning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County
Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain moving through overnight
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 9/11
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 9/11
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 9/11
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 9/11
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 9/11
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 9/11