First Alert: Light rain ahead of more fall-like temps

Raindrops on Japanese Maple leaves.
Raindrops on Japanese Maple leaves.((Source: cNews/James Gullage))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A band of light rain is moving across the Heartland this morning behind a cold front.

Rain is expected to decrease as it moves southeast.

Some areas may pickup only a small amount of precipitation.

Rain will gradually push out of the Heartland by mid-day, with some clearing likely this afternoon.

Highs will be around 75 to 80 degrees.

As skies clear, tonight will be cooler with lows ranging from 50 to 57 degrees.

Patchy fog is likely late, especially in the locations where there was more rain this morning.

The next few days are looking very pleasant with mainly clear skies and below average temperatures and dew points.

It will feel more like fall with afternoon highs near 80 degrees and lows near 50 degrees. The Bootheel will be a bit warmer.

Some valley locations will likely dip into the upper 40s for morning lows!

At this time, it looks as though a weak weather system will move into the Heartland through the weekend bringing clouds and a few showers.

Timing shows this will likely occur on Saturday.

Next week is looks like a warmer and more humid pattern will be returning.

