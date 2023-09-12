Evansville man arrested for murder of his mother

Heartland Votes
Jaren Wells arrested near Harrisburg, Illinois (Source: Ava Reeves)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is charged with murder.

Court records show a murder warrant was issued Monday for Jaron Wells.

Video shows members of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, and Evansville Police making an arrest in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Police confirm it’s Wells’ arrest.

The arrest affidavit shows this is in connection to the woman found dead in July inside a vacant home on Harriet Street.

Officials say she was 45-year-old Shanay Hunt.

They say the autopsy showed Hunt had been shot.

The affidavit shows friends told police Hunt had been in an argument with her son, Jaron Wells.

It shows a family member told detectives Wells had been violent with her in the past.

Police say they found web searches for the kind of ammunition that killed Hunt.

They say an empty gun case for the same kind of gun was found inside a storage unit that Hunt had been paying for.

Friends tell police Wells had two guns and had been discussing them over messages just a few days before they believe Hunt was killed.

They say those messages include “There’s no such thing as an accident. Everything is preventable when handling firearms.”

Police say Facebook messages from Wells show a picture of a Glock 38 and discuss how they require those same caliber ammunition.

They say he started searching for news media stories after Hunt’s murder, and deleted his mother as a friend on Facebook after 14 News released her name.

Wells was booked in the Saline County, Illinois, jail.

Jaron Wells
Jaron Wells(Saline Co. Jail)
Shanay Hunt
Shanay Hunt(Colonial Terrace Funeral Home)

