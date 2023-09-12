Changes could be coming for Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Major changes could be coming to the west side of Marion.

Those changes would allow renovations to the mall, retail space on the southside of Route 13, a golf entertainment venue and more.

A meeting on Tuesday, September 12 will include a vote from the Marion City Council to see if this passes, as well as a deeper dive into what these areas on Marion’s west side could look like.

City leaders in Marion say this is 13 years in the making. They want to offer tax incentives to make it happen, by creating what they’re call a STAR Bond District.

Leaders say it will not be a new tax and has nothing to do with real estate taxes. The STAR bond would be a commitment of state and local sales tax within the city to help pay for bonds.

The city of Marion’s chief of staff, Cody Moake, said this redevelopment could be a major game changer for the entire region.

“This independent group came in and looked at our demographics, looked at the project’s plan, looked at all the factors involved and determined that this would be absolutely transformational for our region,” Moake said. And so when we talk about all the additional traffic that will be here, we really believe that it’s going to have a positive impact on every community in southern Illinois.”

The meeting started at 6 p.m. at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. It was open to the public.

