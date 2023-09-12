Caruthersville man in custody; accused of shooting dog while being convicted felon

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after police say he shot a dog.

According to police, 19-year-old Ja’Larrius Moy is also a convicted felon. They got a no-bond warrant for him for felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and animal abuse.

They say they responded to the area of 4th Street and Cotton Avenue around 9:52 a.m. on Monday, September 11 for a report of someone shooting a dog. They identified Moy as the suspect and took him into custody.

Police say they also seized a gun in connection with the investigation.

According to the Caruthersville Humane Society on Tuesday, they have the dog, named Jay, on a stray hold currently after he spent the night at their vet.

The dog, Jay, is recovering at the Caruthersville Humane Society. (Caruthersville Humane Society)

They say the young dog is recovering; however, the bullet is still lodged inside him. He’s being monitored and they’re hoping the bullet moves to another location so that it’s easier to remove.

