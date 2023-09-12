Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Caruthersville man in custody; accused of shooting dog while being convicted felon

The dog, Jay, is recovering at the Caruthersville Humane Society.
The dog, Jay, is recovering at the Caruthersville Humane Society.(Caruthersville Humane Society)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after police say he shot a dog.

According to police, 19-year-old Ja’Larrius Moy is also a convicted felon. They got a no-bond warrant for him for felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and animal abuse.

They say they responded to the area of 4th Street and Cotton Avenue around 9:52 a.m. on Monday, September 11 for a report of someone shooting a dog. They identified Moy as the suspect and took him into custody.

Police say they also seized a gun in connection with the investigation.

According to the Caruthersville Humane Society on Tuesday, they have the dog, named Jay, on a stray hold currently after he spent the night at their vet.

The dog, Jay, is recovering at the Caruthersville Humane Society.
The dog, Jay, is recovering at the Caruthersville Humane Society.(Caruthersville Humane Society)

They say the young dog is recovering; however, the bullet is still lodged inside him. He’s being monitored and they’re hoping the bullet moves to another location so that it’s easier to remove.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Anthony Pearson is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree...
Court papers state victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston homicide investigation
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

Latest News

The 2023 Motorcycle Cannonball coast-to-coast challenge stopped at two cities in the Heartland.
2023 Motorcycle Cannonball challenge stop in Cape Girardeau, Paducah
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Jamarree Holland, 18, was arrested on charges of four counts of first-degree assault and 12...
Teen arrested after armed robbery now facing charges in connection with shooting at Paducah prom after-party
Nashville-based artist Maggie Rose is headlining a Kick-Off Party for Shipyard on Saturday,...
Maggie Rose to headline Shipyard Music Festival kick-off party
A 14 year old is accused of making a threat against the school to another student.
14 year old cited, accused of making threat against Paducah school