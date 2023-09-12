Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Carbondale man arrested in connection with stabbing

A man is facing a charge in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
A man is facing a charge in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing a charge in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.

Linza Russell, 62, of Carbondale, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to a business in the 100 block of East Jackson Street around 3:17 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found the victim with a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Russell, who police say left the scene in his vehicle after the stabbing.

He was found and arrested in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.

