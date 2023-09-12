Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

86-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip despite recent heart surgery

By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has a unique birthday tradition that began more than 25 years ago, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 86th birthday last week with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.

“Born September 8, 1937, he is one tough guy,” his grandson, Hunter Varnam, said. “(He) had a recent scare with heart surgery a month ago and to bounce back and still continue on with his birthday backflip is an awesome story.

“He has been doing this for more than 25 years. He said he’s going to go to 100.”

Varnam has lived his entire life on the water.

A native of Varnamtown, a small town in the southeastern part of the state named after his family, he grew up around commercial fishermen and boat builders.

He owned and operated shrimp boats up and down the coast, and, in the late 1970s, he started a marine construction business.

Varnam said his work ethic is why he can still do backflips in his 80s.

Varnam and his wife, Virginia, have been married for 62 years. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Anthony Pearson is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree...
Court papers state victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston homicide investigation
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

Latest News

Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
31-year-old Cody Johnson was wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and police chase on...
Man, woman wanted in McCracken Co. now in custody
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Horses compete the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday,...
Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Authorities give an update on the Pennsylvania escapee. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
Escaped killer stole gun from garage, authorities say