4 injured, including 2 children, in Pemiscot County crash on I-55

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County on Monday morning, September 11.

The crash happened around 9:15 on southbound I-55 at the 27 mile marker, a few miles south of Portageville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car driven by 52-year-old Richard Chambers, of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, went off the left side of the road and hit a cable barrier.

MSHP said Chambers overcorrected after hitting the barrier and the vehicle then went off the right side of the interstate, crossed a west outer road and ended up in a field.

Chambers suffered minor injuries. A Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputy took him to a hospital in Hayti.

MSHP said one of his passengers, 43-year-old Sonja K. Martin, was taken by ambulance to a Hayti hospital with serious injures.

Two other passengers, a 9-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, suffered minor to moderate injuries. Deputies also took them to a hospital in Hayti.

MSHP said everyone in the car was wearing a seat belt.

