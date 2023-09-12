Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck

A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the crash around 12:18 p.m. at the intersection of Westplains Road and Herman Road in the Clear Springs/Hickory area.

They say Jermontae Adams, 22, of Mayfield, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Westplains Road when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Westplains Road and Herman Road, but then pulled into the path of a UPS delivery truck driven by 24-year-old Slade Culver or Brookport, Ill.

The UPS truck had been going southbound on Herman Road.

Deputies say the two vehicles collided and then ran off the southeast corner of the intersection, hitting some trees.

Adams was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for what appeared to be minor injuries. His passenger, a 22-year-old Paducah resident, was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle for what appeared to also be minor injuries.

Deputies say Culver did not report any injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

Latest News

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday he will not run for...
Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice will not run for re-election in 2024
A man is facing a charge in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
Carbondale man arrested in connection with stabbing
The 2023 Motorcycle Cannonball coast-to-coast challenge stopped in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
2023 Motorcycle Cannonball challenge stops in Cape Girardeau, Paducah