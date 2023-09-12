2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the crash around 12:18 p.m. at the intersection of Westplains Road and Herman Road in the Clear Springs/Hickory area.

They say Jermontae Adams, 22, of Mayfield, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Westplains Road when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Westplains Road and Herman Road, but then pulled into the path of a UPS delivery truck driven by 24-year-old Slade Culver or Brookport, Ill.

The UPS truck had been going southbound on Herman Road.

Deputies say the two vehicles collided and then ran off the southeast corner of the intersection, hitting some trees.

Adams was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for what appeared to be minor injuries. His passenger, a 22-year-old Paducah resident, was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle for what appeared to also be minor injuries.

Deputies say Culver did not report any injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.