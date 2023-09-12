14 year old cited, accused of making threat against Paducah school

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14 year old is accused of making a threat against the school to another student.

The teen was cited on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to Paducah police, the Paducah Tilghman High School resource officer was made aware of a threat a student made while in line for lunch on Friday, September 8. They say the student was overheard saying he “had a gun in his backpack and was going to shoot up the school at 3 p.m.”

While it allegedly happened on Friday, police say it was not reported to a teacher until Monday.

The student’s backpack was searched and police say he did not have a gun in his possession.

A police detective responded to the school and talked with multiple students who overheard the comment. The parents of the juvenile were also made aware of the situation. They told police they do have guns; however, the student doesn’t have access to them.

The court designated worker’s office was notified and told officers to cite the student and release him to his parents.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.