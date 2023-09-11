Warmer start to the workweek before rain and cooler temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, tonight looks to cool down to the upper 50s tonight. We are also looking at some potential patchy fog overnight, particularly between 4 am and 9 am, so be careful on your way to work or school tomorrow morning. The afternoon will warm up a little more than we have over the weekend, with temperatures getting up to the mid to low 80s. We will also see partly cloudy skies. By the late evening into the overnight hours, we will see widespread showers that will be more scattered as we head into the morning hours of Tuesday. With the showers comes a cold front that will bring temperatures into the 70s for the rest of the week.

