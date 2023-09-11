Heartland Votes
Two suspects in custody following officer involved shooting in Fredericktown

Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no longer a danger to the public.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are in custody following an officer involved shooting in Fredericktown earlier today.

According to a Facebook post from the Fredericktown Police Department, there was an officer involved shooting in the Fredericktown Walmart parking lot around 1:30 p.m. on September 10.

One of the suspects was arrested on scene while another fled in a motor vehicle. That suspect was later arrested at a residence in Madison County around 9:50 p.m. Both suspects are currently in custody and the Police Department said they are no longer a danger to the public.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident. There was no report on if anyone was injured at this time.

