Two suspects in custody following officer involved shooting in Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are in custody following an officer involved shooting in Fredericktown earlier today.

According to a Facebook post from the Fredericktown Police Department, there was an officer involved shooting in the Fredericktown Walmart parking lot around 1:30 p.m. on September 10.

One of the suspects was arrested on scene while another fled in a motor vehicle. That suspect was later arrested at a residence in Madison County around 9:50 p.m. Both suspects are currently in custody and the Police Department said they are no longer a danger to the public.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident. There was no report on if anyone was injured at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.