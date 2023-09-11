Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Republic, Mo. man in serious condition after being hit by propeller of a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake

Table Rock Lake
Table Rock Lake(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Republic was taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital after being hit by a boat propeller Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol boat report, around 2 p.m., the 41-year-old man was on a wakeboard waiting for a pontoon boat to come get him out of the water.

The man fell as he was trying to retrieve the rope to get back on the boat but was then hit by the propeller. The man did have a life jacket on.

This happened on the lake five miles east of Blue Eye.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County
A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured in a large fight in Carbondale...
Police investigating after juvenile injured during large fight in Carbondale
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Janet...
EMPA put out for missing Carbondale woman

Latest News

Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
Two suspects in custody following officer involved shooting in Fredericktown
Lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County to close for construction
Lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County to close for construction
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Janet...
EMPA put out for missing Carbondale woman
The Williamson County Sheriff's issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a Carbondale...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory for missing Carbondale woman
The morning worship will begin at its usual time of 11 a.m. Pastor Geneva and members of St....
St. James A.M.E. Church in Cape Girardeau celebrates 160th anniversary