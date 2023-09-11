Rain moving through overnight

Heartland Votes
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is going to be fairly nice before rain moves in overnight into Tuesday morning. Afternoon high temperatures will be the hottest we see all week with readings in the mid 80s. Cloud average is gradually going to increase throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures expected in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain likely after 1am and with become more widespread for Tuesday morning.

Once the rain and clouds move out Tuesday, the rest of the work week is shaping up to be gorgeous. Mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s and those evenings feeling a little chilly in the upper 40 to lower 50s.

