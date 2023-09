CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road are shutdown in Cape Girardeau because of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash is near the intersection of Kingshighway, next to McDonalds.

Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

