More mailboxes damaged in Caruthersville

Police are investigating a new case of mailbox vandalism in the Bootheel.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a new case of mailbox vandalism in the Bootheel.

According to Caruthersville Police, a vehicle ran off the roadway, hit and damaged four mailboxes on West 13th Street on Sunday, September 10.

Police said the driver left the scene after crashing into the mailboxes.

Their investigation is ongoing.

This is the second time in a few months where damage to mailboxes has been reported.

In July, several mailboxes were vandalized on East 9th Street.

Some of the mailboxes were dented and others were knocked off of their posts.

