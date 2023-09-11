Mo. National Veterans Memorial to hold candlelight vigil for POW/MIA Recognition Day

Heartland Votes
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will host a candlelight vigil on Friday to honor and remember prisoners of war and those still missing in action.(Missouri's National Veterans Memorial)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will host a candlelight vigil on Friday to honor and remember prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

According to a release from Executive Director Rae Lynn Munoz, the vigil will take place at 7 p.m. on September 15 at the Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Mo. The Welcome Center and Military Museum will reopen that evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The third Friday in September is recognized as POW/MIA Recognition Day, a time to remember the sacrifices of prisoners of war and service members who remain missing in action. According to the release, there was no formal recognition day set aside for these heroes until 1979.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) official site says more than 81,000 service members are missing from conflicts from World War II to the present time. Of that number, the majority (more than 72,000) are missing from World War II.

According to the release, the POW/MIA Flag will be flown on POW/MIA Recognition Day at major military installations, national cemeteries, post offices, VA medical facilities among other related buildings. This observance is one of six days throughout the year that Congress has mandated the flying of the POW/MIA flag.

