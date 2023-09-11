Heartland Votes
Mentored deer hunt to be held in some southeast Mo. counties

MDC is a sponsor of the Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt Oct. 6-8 during Missouri’s new antlerless...
MDC is a sponsor of the Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt Oct. 6-8 during Missouri’s new antlerless rifle season. New hunters can learn more about the sport of deer hunting and get the opportunity to harvest their first deer during a mentored hunt.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A mentored deer hunt through the Missouri Department of Conservation will be held in southeast Missouri.

The department is partnering with several organizations to host the Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt scheduled for Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8.

They say mentored hunts will take place in several counties during the state’s new antlerless rifle season. The hunts will be held in Pike, Randolph, Bollinger, Benton, Howell, Phelps, and Putnam counties.

“These partners have come together to host events endorsed by our governor that mentor new hunters and manage deer populations for participating landowners,” MDC Education and Outreach Coordinator Rob Garver said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for people to learn more about hunting and get a chance to harvest their first deer.”

During the weekend, participants will not only go hunting, but also learn about hunting’s role in conservation, deer biology, hunting strategy and etiquette, firearm safety, and more.

Those interested will first register on the MDC website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eT. Once registered, users will be contacted to fill out an application. According to MDC, preference will be given to applicants who have never hunted or never harvested a deer.

Selected applicants will need to purchase a firearms antlerless deer hunting permit or a firearms any-deer hunting permit. Those without hunter education certificates may apply with prior apprentice hunter authorization.

Learn more about Missouri’s Apprentice Hunter program online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ex.

According to MDC, the mentored hunts are made possible through partnerships with the Conservation Federation of Missouri, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Deer Association, Missouri Hunting Heritage Foundation, Pheasants & Quail Forever, Missouri Disabled Sportsmen, Missouri’s Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, Whitetails Unlimited, ALPS Outdoorz, Dead End Game Calls, MO Woods and Wildlife, and Missouri Back Country Hunters and Anglers.

