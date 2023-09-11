Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Low water levels at Tower Rock

People visited Tower Rock on Tuesday, September 5.
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The water level on the Mississippi River is low enough at Tower Rock for people to walk across and visit the landmark.

However, residents in the area encourage visitors to be courteous of the limited parking space.

The 400-million-year-old rock is usually only accessible by boat.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and mixed hardwoods. It features a vertical geologic formation known as “Tower Rock” in the river channel.

The area was designated a Natural Area in 1972 and bought by MDC in 1973.

In 2022 when the visitors flocked to the area, MDC reminded them to keep these things in mind:

  • Do not block the county road when parking your vehicle
  • The nearby railroad tracks are active; vehicles should not be parked near them, and please do not walk on them. Please also allow trains plenty of room to pass
  • Access via Highway A and the adjoining county roads could be busier than normal; please travel with extreme caution
  • Do not disturb the colonies of vegetation (especially on the rock formation) as many of them have taken years to become established on the area
  • Please be careful when exploring
A look at the low river level and Tower Rock in Perry County, Mo. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County
A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured in a large fight in Carbondale...
Police investigating after juvenile injured during large fight in Carbondale
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
Crews have been searching for the woman since Saturday.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe

Latest News

People visited Tower Rock on Tuesday, September 5.
Tower Rock accessible by foot due to low river level
How scammers use different social media platforms | BBB tips on what to watch for
How scammers use different social media platforms | BBB tips on what to watch for
Crews have been searching for the woman since Saturday.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
MDC is a sponsor of the Governor’s Mentored Deer Hunt Oct. 6-8 during Missouri’s new antlerless...
Mentored deer hunt to be held in some southeast Mo. counties