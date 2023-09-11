Low water levels at Tower Rock
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The water level on the Mississippi River is low enough at Tower Rock for people to walk across and visit the landmark.
However, residents in the area encourage visitors to be courteous of the limited parking space.
The 400-million-year-old rock is usually only accessible by boat.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and mixed hardwoods. It features a vertical geologic formation known as “Tower Rock” in the river channel.
The area was designated a Natural Area in 1972 and bought by MDC in 1973.
In 2022 when the visitors flocked to the area, MDC reminded them to keep these things in mind:
- Do not block the county road when parking your vehicle
- The nearby railroad tracks are active; vehicles should not be parked near them, and please do not walk on them. Please also allow trains plenty of room to pass
- Access via Highway A and the adjoining county roads could be busier than normal; please travel with extreme caution
- Do not disturb the colonies of vegetation (especially on the rock formation) as many of them have taken years to become established on the area
- Please be careful when exploring
