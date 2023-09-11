Heartland Votes
Kentucky woman facing charges in mother’s death; accused of leaving her on floor for weeks

A southern Kentucky woman is facing charges in connection to her own mother’s death.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky woman is facing charges in connection to her own mother’s death.

Sheriff’s deputies in Pulaski County say 67-year-old Karen McDonald died the day after she finally received care after her daughter left her lying on the floor of their home for weeks.

Sheriff’s deputies say this crime happened in late June, but indictments were just recently returned that tell more of what took place in the home shared by McDonald and her adult daughter, Abra.

“When deputies arrived, they found Ms. Karen McDonald in the floor, and she had been there for several weeks,” said Detective Lieutenant. Matt Bryant with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

She was rushed to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, and she died the next day. Police say sepsis, neglect, and some other factors all caused her death.

Deputies say it’s not clear why McDonald’s adult daughter, 49-year-old Abra, left her on the floor for so long.

“She did supply her with some food. Things like that, but leaving her in the floor was the most detrimental to her health,” said Detective Bryant.

Abra McDonald was indicted on charges of knowingly abusing and neglecting an adult.

Detective Bryant said the case is very sad and difficult to understand.

“Elder abuse is one of those things that we don’t like to talk about, but it is very heartbreaking,” Detective Bryant said.

Abra McDonald remains in jail on a quarter of a million dollar bond. She did not want to talk to us about the allegations against her.

She will be arraigned on September 21 in Pulaski Circuit Court.

