Kennett unveils new fire station

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Fire Department honored fallen firefighters and showed the community their new space that they will call home on Monday.

The hose was cut on the new fire station giving the department new much-needed space with all state-of-the-art features.

Fire Chief Lance Davis said it has been a long time since they have had something like this and they are beyond thankful.

“It is so exciting we are so excited like I said it has been 62 years since we had a new fire station and it would not be possible without the citizens of Kennett,” Davis said.

The department said there was no better day than 9/11 to have the ceremony and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, along with honoring their former Capt. Robert Moore who passed away in 2022.

