Kennett looking into the possibility of a new trash service.

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - People in Kennett have been struggling with their trash pickup and it has the city looking for answers after a request from the sanitation department.

It comes as residents have complained about things not getting picked up for days, especially larger items like branches or mattresses.

It is something that Kennett Mayor Jake Crafton is taking seriously after the city’s sanitation committee asked the council if the city could take over the trash service.

“We entertained the idea, we are going to investigate it, explore, and see if it is the best option for our community,” Crafton said.

Currently, the trash services are contracted to three different companies which leads to people all having different bins and Crafton said they leave a lot of the big things.

“People complain about yard waste and items like couches and mattresses along with the residential being slow,” Crafton said.

He said it is important to have a good impression on people on the outside especially when it comes to attracting new business.

“I want to have a good clean community, industrial prospects if they come to our town they don’t run away because they think it is a desolate place, they see a nice clean community,” Crafton said.

This is not a change that is going to happen overnight as Crafton said they are in the process of weighing all their options and making sure this is the right decision and if they do make the change, it could save people some money.

“The sanitation committee believes the service they would provide would be a cheaper rate for our citizens,” Crafton said.

It will be up to the council to decide and if the city does take over the trash service it would not go into effect for two years.

