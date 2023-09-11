Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Jackson Fire & Rescue members to walk in remembrance of firefighters killed on 9/11

Jackson Fire and Rescue members are walking to remember the lives of firefighters lost in the...
Jackson Fire and Rescue members are walking to remember the lives of firefighters lost in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.(Source: Jackson Fire & Rescue/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson Fire and Rescue members are walking to remember the lives of firefighters lost in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Crews, along with other first responders, will be walking 3.34 miles in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil 22 years ago.

The walk will start at 7:15 a.m. at Kohlfeld Distributing and end at the 9/11 memorial site at Jackson Fire and Rescue Station 1.

Community members are invited to line the path route to show their support.

The fire department also invites the community to visit their 9/11 memorial.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County
A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured in a large fight in Carbondale...
Police investigating after juvenile injured during large fight in Carbondale
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Janet...
Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for missing Carbondale woman

Latest News

Police are investigating a new case of mailbox vandalism in the Bootheel.
More mailboxes damaged in Caruthersville
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
Sports betting is now legal in Kentucky.
Sports betting goes live in Kentucky
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting in Fredericktown, Mo.
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting in Fredericktown, Mo.