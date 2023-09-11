Jackson Fire & Rescue members to walk in remembrance of firefighters killed on 9/11

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson Fire and Rescue members are walking to remember the lives of firefighters lost in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Crews, along with other first responders, will be walking 3.34 miles in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil 22 years ago.

The walk will start at 7:15 a.m. at Kohlfeld Distributing and end at the 9/11 memorial site at Jackson Fire and Rescue Station 1.

Community members are invited to line the path route to show their support.

The fire department also invites the community to visit their 9/11 memorial.

