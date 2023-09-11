Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Heartland students explore significance of 9/11

Puxico history teacher Tonna Odell knows how important it is to teach her students about what...
Puxico history teacher Tonna Odell knows how important it is to teach her students about what happened on September 11th, 2001.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - 9/11 is a vivid memory for those of us who lived through it.

No doubt you remember where you were when you first heard the news of the terrorist attacks.

It’s also become part of American history, and a lesson taught today at schools across the Heartland.

Puxico history teacher Tonna Odell knows how important it is to teach her students about what happened on September 11th, 2001.

“The students we teach today were not alive and they don’t really have that personal experience with 9/11,” Odell said.

Odell has been giving lectures like this for 20 years, and as more time passes, she said it’s harder for kids to understand the magnitude of that day.

“I am starting to see that there is a disconnect, like they just can’t seem to relate to the feelings,” she explained. “I tend to cry every year when I teach this lesson and get very emotional.”

So Odell asked her junior high students to interview their family members about what they remember.

“That’s what I want to communicate to the kids is just to show them how real this event was, how real it is and how it affected our country,” said Odell.

We also talked with two of her students.

“I feel kind of sad because I know that people lost their lives in the process,” said Rylan Appleton.

“All those family members that lost family members, to know what they have been through, no one will ever understand how terrifying and sad that was,” said Daelyn Rogers.

Odell said it’s important her students learn all the lessons of the past, even the painful ones.

“And how our country has come together in the hard times and in the trials. That’s really where the strength of the country lies in the American people pulling together and that’s exactly what we did on 9/11.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County
A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured in a large fight in Carbondale...
Police investigating after juvenile injured during large fight in Carbondale
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown

Latest News

The fair runs through Sept. 16 with the theme of “It’s Show Time.”
SEMO District Fair underway
Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
The 2023 Motorcycle Cannonball coast-to-coast challenge will stop at two cities in the...
2023 Motorcycle Cannonball challenge to stop at two Heartland cities
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will host a candlelight vigil on Friday to honor and...
Mo. National Veterans Memorial to hold candlelight vigil for POW/MIA Recognition Day