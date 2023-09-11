First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A weak upper trough and front will move through tonight into Tuesday with clouds and some mainly light rain….otherwise our pleasant ‘early fall’ pattern looks to continue. Today will be a touch warmer and more humid, with highs of about 82 to 87. A few clouds will be moving in but it looks to stay dry until later tonight. Rain is expected to be mainly light and spotty from about midnight through noon on Tuesday….but the clouds and showers will keep temps down a bit on Tuesday so it will be a very fall-like day with highs in the 70s.

Behind the Tuesday system our cooler and less humid pattern will be reinforced for the rest of the work week. In fact with quiet, clear and dry conditions we could be flirting with some overnight lows dipping below 50°…with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Our next chance of rain (after tonight and Tuesday) looks to be Sunday of next weekend, but this is not a sure thing.

